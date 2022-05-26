Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boating sales and accidents increased during the pandemic

You can have your boat inspected for safety for free by the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wilmington
A photo from the Wilmington Boat Show (File photo)
A photo from the Wilmington Boat Show (File photo)(Wilmington Boat Show)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to statistics released by the U.S. Coast Guard, boat sales had a record increase of over 40% during the pandemic.

However, this surge in boat sales was accompanied by an increase in boating accidents. Over the past two years, there was a 25% increase in boating accidents. Of that, the USCG estimates 77% are accounted for by lack of boat safety education. 86% of victims were not wearing life jackets.

Last year, there were over 770 boating-related fatalities, over 3200 injuries and a total of more than 5300 accidents.

National Safe Boating Week: How you can stay safe on the water

To learn more, you can sign up for boating safety education classes with the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wilmington. They also provide free boat safety inspections to confirm boaters have all the safety equipment they need. To sign up for either of these, call (305) 333-4489.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket
Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
According to the sheriff’s office, its Vice and Narcotic Unit recently concluded a three-month...
Sheriff’s Office: Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized

Latest News

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is thankful his wife knew the signs of a stroke.
UPDATE: N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has left the hospital after minor stroke
Smith says Rideout never gave her an explanation. Rideout says he told Smith a policy in the...
Complaint filed against Elizabethtown town manager, confusion over town policy for potential school board candidate
The Town of Kure Beach decided to allow contractors to continue pumping sand through the...
Renourishment work closes section of Kure Beach over holiday weekend
Elizabethtown employee handbook.
Complaint filed against Elizabethtown town manager, confusion over town policy for potential school board candidate