Boating sales and accidents increased during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to statistics released by the U.S. Coast Guard, boat sales had a record increase of over 40% during the pandemic.

However, this surge in boat sales was accompanied by an increase in boating accidents. Over the past two years, there was a 25% increase in boating accidents. Of that, the USCG estimates 77% are accounted for by lack of boat safety education. 86% of victims were not wearing life jackets.

Last year, there were over 770 boating-related fatalities, over 3200 injuries and a total of more than 5300 accidents.

To learn more, you can sign up for boating safety education classes with the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wilmington. They also provide free boat safety inspections to confirm boaters have all the safety equipment they need. To sign up for either of these, call (305) 333-4489.

