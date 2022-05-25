Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week.

According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

“He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the whole thing.

“I really want to give a shoutout to my amazing staff who made it possible for me to spend the remaining time I had with Shawn.”

Wellersdick was an avid runner, and ran in the Boston Marathon in 2017 after a battle with HPV positive head and neck cancer. It was one of many marathons for Wellersdick.

While Steketee and the Port Land Grille staff are mourning his loss, she says the restaurant will remain open to honor him.

“Obviously, we’re all brokenhearted but the restaurant will stay open,” she said. “That’s what he would want. We just have a different fire under us. We just want to make him proud.”

