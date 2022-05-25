Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

A woman with brown skin and dreadlocks looks at the camera with a blank expression.
Essonna Rouse has been declared missing by the WPD(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for Essonna Rouse.

Per the WPD, Rouse is 20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen on May 15 at around 7 a.m. near 13th Street. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black boots with a pink travel bag.

Police ask anyone who sees her to call 911 and anybody with information to call (910) 343-3609.

