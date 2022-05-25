Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man won $200,000 with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Steven Milligan bought his lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

Milligan collected his winnings from the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

Sapphire 7s debuted in December with six $200,000 prizes. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

