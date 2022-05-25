Wilmington man sentenced for 15 years for several drug charges involving firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced today to serve 15 years in prison for several drug distribution charges while using firearms to protect his drug dealing.

39-year-old Edward Neal Huffman was charged with conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, and above 100 grams of heroin. Huffman had previously been one of two arrested and charged after robbing the Walmart store in Monkey Junction on April 8, 2019.

Huffman plead guilty to the charges on November 16, 2021. He reportedly sold methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential source on five separate occasions in 2020, where multiple firearms were visible during each buy.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for a Wilmington hotel room and seized 146 grams of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl, materials for distributing drugs, and a stolen and loaded handgun.

Another search of Huffman’s residence procured additional drugs and 8 more firearms.

