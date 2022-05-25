UNCW softball head coach steps down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Tuesday that, after a decade of coaching UNCW’s softball team, Head Coach Kristy Norton has stepped down.

According to the news release, Norton resigned in order to pursue other interests following a 217-250-1 overall record in 10 seasons

UNCW’s Athletic Director Jimmy Bass praised Norton for her leadership.

“We want to thank Kristy for her terrific guidance and leadership of the program,” said Bass. “She has built UNCW softball into a championship-caliber program with top-notch student-athletes. While competing for championships, her teams also took pride in contributing to the betterment of our community.”

Originally from Fayetteville, Norton guided UNCW to its first Colonial Athletic Association Championship in 2022 with a 32-15 campaign. The Seahawks’ first CAA title came after winning three games in three days, including wins against top seeds, Delaware and Hofstra, before cruising to a 10-2 victory against Phoenix to claim the program’s first conference title.

UNCW officials said a national search to find a replacement will begin immediately.

