South Brunswick, Whiteville win openers in Eastern Final baseball series

By Jon Evans
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The South Brunswick Cougars and Whiteville Wolfpack kept their winning ways alive Tuesday night, taking series openers in their high school baseball Eastern Final playoffs. Both teams need to win one more game in their best-of-three series to advance to the state championships.

Whiteville, the 4th seeded team in the 2A bracket, defeated #15 North Lenoir by a 5-3 score. Coach Brett Hardwood’s team will travel to LaGrange for game two of the series Thursday evening. Game three, if it is necessary, will be at Whiteville’s Legion Stadium on Saturday.

South Brunswick, the second-seeded team in 3A, got off to a quick start in their opener against South Central on the way to a 6-2 victory. Banks Hartman’s run-scoring single put the Cougars ahead in the first inning. Cam Burgess singled home Walker Jenkins in the third to make it 2-0. Jaden Marvin’s two-run homer to left in the fourth stretched the lead to 4-0 for the eventual winning runs.

South Brunswick travels to South Central High School in Winterville for game two of the series on Thursday evening. A third game, if necessary, will be in Southport on Saturday. The winners will advance into the state championship series which begin next week.

