Sheriff’s Office: Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was booked under a $10.255 million bond after more than 1,000 pills were seized, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Kenneth Aubrey has been charged with

6 Counts Trafficking Opiates

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Xanax

Possession of Adderall

Possession of Suboxone

Possession of Dextroamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott Kenneth Aubrey (NHCSO)

According to the sheriff’s office, its Vice and Narcotic Unit recently concluded a three-month investigation involving the sell and distribution of counterfeit pressed pills laced with fentanyl, which were being sold as “pharmaceutical grade.”

“On May 17th 2022, Scott Kenneth Aubrey was stopped and arrested after Detectives learned he was in possession of a significant amount of counterfeit pressed pills,” a news release states. “Detectives seized approximately 300 illicit pills. On May 18th 2022 as a continuance of the investigation, several search warrants were served yielding 783 illicit pills, steroids and US currency.

“This investigation yielded over 200.0 grams (1,083) pills, with a majority being counterfeit pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl and/or Heroin.”

The sheriff’s office says numerous additional trafficking and other charges currently are pending in relation to the May 18 seizures.

