Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

On the Road, On the Water campaign targets impaired drivers

Source: (North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
Source: (North Carolina State Highway Patrol)(WVLT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP) has partnered with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to participate in the annual On the Road, On the Water campaign during Memorial Day weekend.

The aim of the campaign is to locate and remove impaired operators of boats and motor vehicles.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, AAA expects there will be significantly more drivers on the road during the holiday weekend, which marks the unofficial start to summer, compared with 2021.

“AAA predicts that the number of people who will travel by automobile will increase by 4.9% in comparison to last year.”

The NC SHP will be on the look out for seat belt use, speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving in an attempt to reduce loss of lives from wrecks.

“Law enforcement officials hope to report zero fatal collisions throughout the weekend,” as noted in the release.

The campaign offers the following suggestions:

  • Plan Ahead – Plan routes in advance to include secondary routes, detours and possible road closures. Click here for up-to-date information regarding delays and closures.
  • Slow Down – Obey the posted speed limit and be mindful of speed limit reductions within work zones.
  • Use Restraint Devices – Seat belts must be worn in both front and back seats if available.  Children should be properly restrained. Click here for child passenger safety laws.
  • Don’t Drive Distracted - Avoid any distraction(s) while driving that reduces your ability to drive safely.
  • Plan Ahead if Consuming Alcohol – Have a predetermined plan to arrive home safely by identifying a designated driver or by utilizing one of the many ride sharing services.
  • Reporting Dangerous Drivers or Other Emergencies - Motorists are encouraged to dial *HP(47) or 911 if they encounter a situation needing a law enforcement response.

Additionally, the SHP is partnering with the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23 to June 5 to enforce seat belt violations.

NC law enforcement patrolling for seatbelt violations during “Click it or Ticket” campaign

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash
A site plan submitted by Middleburg Communities, LLC
Wilmington Planning Commission to consider rezonings for hundreds of new homes

Latest News

Flags across the state are to be lowered to half staff to honor the victims of the Robb...
Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff for victims of Texas school shooting
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket
According to the sheriff’s office, its Vice and Narcotic Unit recently concluded a three-month...
Sheriff’s Office: Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized
The expo will bring together local health and safety professionals to share knowledge on...
Pender County group to hold Disaster Preparedness Expo