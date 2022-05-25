On the Road, On the Water campaign targets impaired drivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP) has partnered with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to participate in the annual On the Road, On the Water campaign during Memorial Day weekend.

The aim of the campaign is to locate and remove impaired operators of boats and motor vehicles.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, AAA expects there will be significantly more drivers on the road during the holiday weekend, which marks the unofficial start to summer, compared with 2021.

“AAA predicts that the number of people who will travel by automobile will increase by 4.9% in comparison to last year.”

The NC SHP will be on the look out for seat belt use, speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving in an attempt to reduce loss of lives from wrecks.

“Law enforcement officials hope to report zero fatal collisions throughout the weekend,” as noted in the release.

The campaign offers the following suggestions:

Plan Ahead – Plan routes in advance to include secondary routes, detours and possible road closures. Click here for up-to-date information regarding delays and closures.

Slow Down – Obey the posted speed limit and be mindful of speed limit reductions within work zones.

Use Restraint Devices – Seat belts must be worn in both front and back seats if available. Children should be properly restrained. Click here for child passenger safety laws.

Don’t Drive Distracted - Avoid any distraction(s) while driving that reduces your ability to drive safely.

Plan Ahead if Consuming Alcohol – Have a predetermined plan to arrive home safely by identifying a designated driver or by utilizing one of the many ride sharing services.

Reporting Dangerous Drivers or Other Emergencies - Motorists are encouraged to dial *HP(47) or 911 if they encounter a situation needing a law enforcement response.

Additionally, the SHP is partnering with the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23 to June 5 to enforce seat belt violations.

