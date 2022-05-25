Renourishment work closes section of Kure Beach over holiday weekend

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Kure Beach will remain closed over the Memorial Day weekend to the continue the beach renourishment program that began in Carolina Beach at the end of February.

Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky announced Wednesday the Town decided to allow contractors to continue pumping sand through the Memorial Day weekend in order to pump the remaining 150,000 cubic feet of sand that will complete the project.

“Yesterday, a new schedule was officially approved to ensure we can achieve the ENTIRE template,” announced Bloszinsky on the Town of Kure Beach website. “We have a program extension through June 12. This includes the demobilization of the pipes and all equipment.”

Bloszinsky said this would impact some of the Ocean Dunes area and, although the remainder of the beach will remain open, pipes will remain in place until the project is complete. In his announcement, Bloszinski admitted the situation is not ideal, but

According to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, work is proceeding south toward the vicinity of Camp Wyatt Street.

“Sand placement will proceed in the southerly direction and by the Memorial Day holiday weekend the sand placement is anticipated to be ongoing between Craigs Landing St. and Assembly Ave.”

Information on the website gives the following advice:

While the beach nourishment project is being done, the work area will be roped off. The public is not allowed in that area while work is being performed due to hazardous conditions such as soft, sinking sand and heavy equipment usage. Piping will be placed along the beach outside the roped areas. The public is advised to avoid areas containing above ground piping; there will be designated areas where the pipe will be buried that can be utilized for crossing to the ocean.

As of Wednesday, May 25, sand placement is in the area of the public beach access near Stormy Petrel Street, southeast of the NC National Guard Fort Fisher Training Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.