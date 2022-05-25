Pender County group to hold Disaster Preparedness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Long Term Recovery Group is holding its 2022 Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17808 NC Hwy 210 in Rocky Point.

The expo will bring together local health and safety professionals to share knowledge on preparing for disasters. Visitors can receive free home COVID-19 tests and disaster supplies along with information to make sure they are prepared for the next disaster.

Participating organizations include United Way, Pender County Emergency Management, Trillium Health Resources, the Pender County Health Department, the Salvation Army, and over 20 others.

You can learn more about the Pender County LTRG online.

