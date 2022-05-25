Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference
Huffman plead guilty to the charges on November 16, 2021. He reportedly sold methamphetamine...
Wilmington man sentenced for 15 years for several drug charges involving firearms