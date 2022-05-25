Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mental health professionals offer advice on discussing tragedy with children

Students walk through the hallway of their school.
Students walk through the hallway of their school.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the wake of a tragic school shooting in Texas, mental health professionals in the Cape Fear region offer advice to parents on how to discuss these types of events with their children.

Kristina Clemmons with Coastal Horizons says it can be difficult for younger children to understand the reality of so many kids losing their lives, and their questions might be different compared with older students.

“I think that parents have to use the age-appropriate language,” Clemmons said. “So, you’re not going to have the same conversation with your high-schooler that you are with your kindergartner, versus your middle-schooler. The questions are going to be different and how you respond are going to be different.”

Clemmons says giving your child a space to express themselves and ask questions can help them to bounce back since kids tend to have stronger emotional resiliency.

“Luckily enough, they’re pretty resilient, and they’re going to live in a little bit more of a bubble when they’re littler than that,” said Clemmons. “Where older kids are going to have more head-on questions, the harder questions.”

Experts recommend limiting your child’s exposure to social media since it can contribute to fear and uneasy feelings.

“We don’t want them to be scared every day,” Clemmons said. “But, the more that they hear, the more that they do worry, and so we always definitely say limit, control what you can. Definitely be honest with them if they have questions, but let’s not expose them to more than what we have to.”

New Hanover County has therapists in just about every school to help children deal with these hard-to-understand situations.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

Latest News

Pender County group to hold Disaster Preparedness Expo
Pender County group to hold Disaster Preparedness Expo
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books to increase Spanish library in classroom
Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized
Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized
$5 scratch-off ticket reaps $200,000 win
$5 scratch-off ticket reaps $200,000 win