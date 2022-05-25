Senior Connect
Medicaid expansion stakes rise with Senate leader support

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina government’s most powerful Republican elected official has thrown his weight fully behind Medicaid expansion.

Senate leader Phil Berger unveiled on Wednesday a package of health care access and insurance changes that include expansion, something he opposed for a decade.

Berger revealed last fall he was willing to consider expanding Medicaid as part of budget negotiations. Wednesday marked his strongest public stance for the concept.

Still, the odds that the bill will reach Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk before this year’s budget-adjustment session ends appear long. House Republicans are skeptical that there’s time to negotiate, and could be unhappy with other items in the package.

