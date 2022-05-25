Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man takes drunken joyride through Walmart, deputies say

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due...
Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.(Walmart)
By WRDW staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A hungry, beer-drinking shopper got arrested after going on a joyride through a Walmart while driving one of the store’s motorized carts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

WRDW reports that a deputy responded to the store just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a man who appeared intoxicated cruising around the Walmart in a motorized cart.

“I observed him to be drinking the 20 oz can of Natural Ice and another in his basket, along with potato salad and a sandwich he had eaten and tossed the trash on a shelf,” the deputy wrote in a report, adding the man had also been seen urinating on the floor of the pet supply aisle.

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.

He was, however, arrested on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and public indecency.

The man was also told he’d be arrested if he ever returned to any Walmart property.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash
A site plan submitted by Middleburg Communities, LLC
Wilmington Planning Commission to consider rezonings for hundreds of new homes

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
FILE - In this June 20, 2021 file photo, Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, is shown in...
Negotiator tells Congress US still trying for Iran nuke deal
Baby Theresa was found lifeless in a bag in 2009, according to Wisconsin police.
Authorities solve 13-year-old cold case using new DNA technology, sparking privacy concerns
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting