Leland to hold second annual Hurricane Expo

Take Hurricane Florence More Seriously Than These People
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is bringing the community together to learn about severe weather safety at its second annual Hurricane Expo. The event will be held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more about hurricane categories and precautions at WECT's First Alert Hurricane Center

“Citizens from not only the Town but surrounding communities may come to the Hurricane Expo to receive information and training from local, state, and federal experts on what to expect and prepare for in the coming hurricane season,” said Emergency Management Chief John Grimes.

The expo will feature workshops, a Q&A panel with officials and various presentations on flooding, insurance and stormwater management. Residents can also submit questions to the town online until Sunday, June 5.

