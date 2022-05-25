Leland to hold second annual Hurricane Expo

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is bringing the community together to learn about severe weather safety at its second annual Hurricane Expo. The event will be held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Citizens from not only the Town but surrounding communities may come to the Hurricane Expo to receive information and training from local, state, and federal experts on what to expect and prepare for in the coming hurricane season,” said Emergency Management Chief John Grimes.

The expo will feature workshops, a Q&A panel with officials and various presentations on flooding, insurance and stormwater management. Residents can also submit questions to the town online until Sunday, June 5.

