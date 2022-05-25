Senior Connect
Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff for victims of Texas school shooting

Flags across the state are to be lowered to half staff to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting
Flags across the state are to be lowered to half staff to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset May 28, 2022 to honor the victims of the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, May 24, a senseless act of violence took the lives of 19 young children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.

GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

In response to the shooting Cooper released the following statement:

“What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.”

Cooper encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and others to fly flags at half-staff during this time.

