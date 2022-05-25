Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff for victims of Texas school shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset May 28, 2022 to honor the victims of the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, May 24, a senseless act of violence took the lives of 19 young children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.

In response to the shooting Cooper released the following statement:

“What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.”

Cooper encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and others to fly flags at half-staff during this time.

