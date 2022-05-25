First Alert Forecast: a slightly cooler change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a slightly cooler northerly breeze flow Wednesday. Wilmington, for example, dipped below 70 degrees for the first time in a week early Wednesday. Expect mainly lower 80s for afternoon temperatures under variable clouds and with a low risk of a passing shower. Surf temperatures remain in the lower and middle 70s amid a low to moderate risk of rip currents, if you’re looking to take a dip...

Thursday’s forecast is also generally tranquil and seasonable. Friday will present the next uptick in shower and storm chances as a cold front looks to make an authoritative swipe at the Cape Fear Region - a decent signal for gardens that did not feel any of the spotty rains earlier in the week, anyway. Temperatures ought to maintain their daily pattern of the 80s amid a fairly low shower coverage into Memorial Day weekend.

