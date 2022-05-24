Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department issues scam alert

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it is experiencing a high incidence of reports about a phone scam.

Victims receive a phone call from a person, claiming to be a loved one, who has been involved in a traffic accident where a pregnant female was injured. The victim says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to avoid going to jail.

The scammer coerces the victim into depositing money into an ATM or posting bond using Bitcoin.

After the first deposit, the scammer embellishes the story to gain more money by saying the victim or the unborn child has died and they are now being charged for murder.

WPD advises the following to anyone who receives this type of call to determine if it is a scam:

1. Call the loved one to see if they have been in an accident.

2. Ask what detention facility their loved one is being held in and call the facility yourself to verify.

3. Only deal with reputable bondsmen or bonding agencies that you select.

Besides the fact that bail cannot be paid with Bitcoin, or gift cards, WPD says Judicial officials never contact family members to request bail money.

