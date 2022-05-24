Wilmington Planning Commission to consider rezonings for hundreds of new homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission will hold public hearings for several rezoning requests for new housing developments at their meeting on June 1. If the planning commission approves the requests, they will be sent to the City Council for final approval.

The largest request would rezone of 50.17 acres to build 570 new housing units at S 17th St and Independence Blvd.

Proposed area of a new medium-high density development. at S 17th Street and Independence Blvd. (Paramounte Engineering, Inc.)

Just below half of the proposed housing units would be in cottages and townhomes. Detached cottages account for 170 units with two to three bedrooms each. Current plans place 14 units in seven duplexes and the other 96 units in townhomes. The other half of the units would be in apartment buildings: 290 units across 5 buildings.

To accommodate the housing, several connections would be added to the nearby roads. Requests from neighbors also lead to the inclusion of a fence on the border of the Hanover Heights neighborhood to provide a larger buffer between the neighborhoods.

A proposed medium-high density housing development at S 17th Street and Independence Blvd. (Paramounte Engineering, Inc.)

As for the other public hearings, a request was submitted to re-zone 8.76 acres for 61 units in various townhome styles on Peiffer Ave and Giles Ave off of Oleander Dr.

One proposal would zone 1.06 acres to create three duplexes for a total of 6 units on 202 Beasley Rd. The development is no particular shakeup for the residential area near Pine Grove Dr and Holly Tree Rd.

Finally, one more request to rezone 2.23 acres for nine single-family homes near around 4127 Cedar Ave. Residents of the future development would be in walking distance of S Kerr and Wrightsville Ave.

You can submit comments for the planning commission meeting and find more details about the rezoning applications on the city website.

