UPDATE: Kure Beach shooter called 911 just after killing neighbor

Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.(Carlos Flores | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several calls were made minutes after a deadly shooting one week ago in Kure Beach. One of the callers identified himself as the gunman.

Investigators say 61-year-old William Bennett shot and killed his neighbor, 55-year-old John Garisto, at 123 Ocean View Avenue in Kure Beach.

Per 911 calls release by police officials, Bennett first informed the New Hanover County operator “Yeah, I just killed my neighbor.”

In the 911 call, Bennett further told the operator he did not want to go to jail. He also claimed several arguments with the neighbor led up to the shooting.

After arriving at the scene, investigators say they heard a single gunshot come from Bennett’s home, where they found him dead inside.

