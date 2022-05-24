UNCW’s Brooks Baldwin named CAA baseball player of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington infielder Brooks Baldwin has been named the Colonial Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Baldwin, a redshirt junior, was picked to win the award before the season started and followed through with a stellar season for the Seahawks. Baldwin posted a conference-leading .348 batting average with 11 home runs and 39 RBI.

Baldwin is the eighth Seahawk to win the award, and the fourth since 2016. The last UNCW baseball player to win the award was Greg Jones in 2019.

The Seahawks finished the regular season with a 31-22 overall record and 15-9 record in conference play. The team earned the two-seed in the conference tournament and will play its first tournament game at Elon on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

