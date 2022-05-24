Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two City of Wilmington pools to open Saturday

Activities are planned at the pool locations throughout the holiday weekend
Activities are planned at the pool locations throughout the holiday weekend(YMCA)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park will open to the public Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m. and will be open from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Activities are planned at the pool locations throughout the holiday weekend including family games, water safety tips, and food trucks.

The YMCA will manage and operate the pools from Memorial Day weekend through labor Day weekend and will offer public swimming, family swimming, lap swimming, and water aerobics classes.

Admission is $3/adult and $1/child, and water aerobics classes cost $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Entrance is free to YMCA members (membership card needed for access). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of swim. Click here for details of normal operational hours and swim times.

Legion Stadium Pool is located at 2139 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412. Ph. (910) 899-7348.

Robert Strange Pool is located at 410 S. 10th St. Wilmington, NC 28401. Ph. (910) 899-7332.

The YMCA will offer a modified version of its Swim for Life program on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m.–noon. Click here for details.

Also, the community is invited to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 23.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

Latest News

Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Tips for how you can boat safely.
National Safe Boating Week: How you can stay safe on the water
A site plan submitted by Middleburg Communities, LLC
Wilmington Planning Commission to consider rezonings for hundreds of new homes
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave - Emily Butler Photography
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue to take the stage at the Wilson Center