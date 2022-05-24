Two City of Wilmington pools to open Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park will open to the public Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m. and will be open from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Activities are planned at the pool locations throughout the holiday weekend including family games, water safety tips, and food trucks.

The YMCA will manage and operate the pools from Memorial Day weekend through labor Day weekend and will offer public swimming, family swimming, lap swimming, and water aerobics classes.

Admission is $3/adult and $1/child, and water aerobics classes cost $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Entrance is free to YMCA members (membership card needed for access). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of swim. Click here for details of normal operational hours and swim times.

Legion Stadium Pool is located at 2139 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412. Ph. (910) 899-7348.

Robert Strange Pool is located at 410 S. 10th St. Wilmington, NC 28401. Ph. (910) 899-7332.

The YMCA will offer a modified version of its Swim for Life program on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m.–noon. Click here for details.

Also, the community is invited to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 23.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.