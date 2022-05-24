Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue to take the stage at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue are set to perform at the Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center on Wednesday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. online and at 2 p.m. in-person or over the phone.

New Orleans’ Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, has had an incredibly prolific career. Four-year-old Shorty performed with Bo Diddley at Jazz Fest, and as a teenager he performed with the Lenny Kravitz band for the Electric Church World Tour.

Now, Shorty and his band are on tour following the release of his latest album “Lifted.” The album incorporates elements of funk, soul, psychedelic rock and R&B throughout its 10 tracks.

“Normally, when I’m in the studio, I’m trying to make the cleanest thing I can, but this time around, I told everybody to really cut loose, to perform like they were onstage at a festival,” Shorty said of the album.

Per the Wilson Center:

“Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.”

