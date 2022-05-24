Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Turtle Watch has discovered its first turtle nest of the season.

Per a Facebook post, they have photos of the turtle itself from around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. If you find a turtle nest, Turtle Watch asks you to stay clear and avoid turtle tracks entirely. Watching from a distance in the dark is fine, but flash photography and flashlights can be irritating.

You can learn more about the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch on their website.

Sunset Beach Turtle Watch finds first nest of the season. (CREDIT: Gloria Fleming)

