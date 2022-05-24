Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Turtle Watch has discovered its first turtle nest of the season.
Per a Facebook post, they have photos of the turtle itself from around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. If you find a turtle nest, Turtle Watch asks you to stay clear and avoid turtle tracks entirely. Watching from a distance in the dark is fine, but flash photography and flashlights can be irritating.
You can learn more about the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch on their website.
