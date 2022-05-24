Proposed new name for Fort Bragg to be announced on Tuesday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL) — Sources tell WRAL News a proposed new name for Fort Bragg will be announced on Tuesday.

The Naming Commission is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. and answer questions.

Fort Bragg is named for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who served in the Confederate army and owned a plantation where people were enslaved.

Last year, Congress voted to mandate that military installations named after Confederate figures or sympathizers be renamed by 2023.

The other bases that will be renamed include:

Camp Beauregard, La.

Fort Benning, Ga.

Fort Gordon, Ga.

Fort Hood, Texas

Fort A.P. Hill, Va.

Fort Lee, Va.

Fort Pickett, Va.

Fort Polk, La.

Fort Rucker, Ala.

The Naming Commission received over 3,400 submissions for names. Some of the names that have made the short list include Dwight Eisenhower, Colin Powell and Harriet Tubman.

Eleven of those names have ties to North Carolina, including Major General Matthew B. Ridgway and Major General James M. Gavin.

Congress will consider the list of names in October and the Post will be renamed soon after that.

