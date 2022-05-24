Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Proposed new name for Fort Bragg to be announced on Tuesday

Commission narrows list of potential name changes for Fort Bragg
Commission narrows list of potential name changes for Fort Bragg(WRAL)
By Sydney Franklin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL) — Sources tell WRAL News a proposed new name for Fort Bragg will be announced on Tuesday.

The Naming Commission is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. and answer questions.

Fort Bragg is named for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who served in the Confederate army and owned a plantation where people were enslaved.

Last year, Congress voted to mandate that military installations named after Confederate figures or sympathizers be renamed by 2023.

The other bases that will be renamed include:

  • Camp Beauregard, La.
  • Fort Benning, Ga.
  • Fort Gordon, Ga.
  • Fort Hood, Texas
  • Fort A.P. Hill, Va.
  • Fort Lee, Va.
  • Fort Pickett, Va.
  • Fort Polk, La.
  • Fort Rucker, Ala.

The Naming Commission received over 3,400 submissions for names.  Some of the names that have made the short list include Dwight Eisenhower, Colin Powell and Harriet Tubman.

Eleven of those names have ties to North Carolina, including Major General Matthew B. Ridgway and Major General James M. Gavin.

Congress will consider the list of names in October and the Post will be renamed soon after that.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend
A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment

Latest News

Frances Weller is celebrating her 40th year at WECT!
Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at WECT!
Monday morning, eight families boarded a charter boat in Carolina Beach to see their loved ones...
Remains of fallen veterans added to artificial reef off Carolina Beach coast
Maryuri Macedo has been charged with attempted first-degree murder
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
In North Carolina, attacks on governmental entities have become a more common threat, but now...
Ransomware law prevents N.C. government agencies from paying hackers