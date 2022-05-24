Senior Connect
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the fatal shooting of Tammy Hayes on Feb. 26.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Port City United employee was fired after about a week on the job due to her arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in Wilmington.

A New Hanover County spokesperson confirmed that Rone’Quia Harris was hired as a PCU Connect Specialist on April 19 but was dismissed on April 27.

“She had been with the county for less than a week and was in her introductory period when she was arrested, and the county immediately dismissed her on April 27,” the spokesperson said. “The charges against Harris are for an incident that occurred prior to her working with the county, and did not take place while she was employed.

“A main focus for Port City United is to ensure employees are suitable for the job, meaning they have the passion for the work and are also abiding by the county’s standards and the principles of Port City United to build the community up. Through their training and coaching, it is impressed upon all employees that they cannot have active involvement in criminal activity and that will continue.”

Port City United is an initiative formed in New Hanover County to interrupt youth violence and provide outreach for youth and families in the community.

NHC creates Port City United to implement community violence intervention initiatives

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Harris was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the fatal shooting of Tammy Hayes on Feb. 26.

Keisha Baldwin has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

