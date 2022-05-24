Senior Connect
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that were commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice.(Chris Seward | AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For years, U.S. military officials had defended the naming of bases after Confederate officers. As recently as 2015 the Army argued that the names did not honor the rebel cause but were a gesture of reconciliation with the South.

But in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, and the months of racial unrest that followed, the Pentagon and Congress pushed for a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets such as roads, buildings, memorials, signs and landmarks that honored rebel leaders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

