Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDHHS urges consumers to check Jif labels

The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for...
The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for Potential Salmonella Contamination(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising the public to check the labels of Jif products to see if they are included in a recall for salmonella contamination.

The FDA advised consumers not to eat or serve Jif peanut butter products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Because of the long shelf life of peanut butter, consumers should check any Jif brand products they have at home.

If consumers have peanut butter impacted by the recall, they should dispose of it immediately and sanitize any surfaces that it has come in contact with.

If you are experiencing symptoms of salmonella infection, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Consumers with questions can visit www.jif.com/contact-us or they can call 800-828-9980.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after her arrest
The victim, claiming to be a loved one, says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to...
Wilmington Police Department issues scam alert
Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of traveling nurses have helped staff hospitals battling...
Novant trying to reduce reliance on travel nurses
In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new...
Fort Fisher State Historic Site to hold living history program
A $300,000 grant and a $300,000 loan will help Pender County buy an ambulance and related...
Local EMCs receive $900,000 in economic development grants