N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has minor stroke

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein posted on Twitter Tuesday that Doctors confirmed he’d had a minor stroke Monday night.

Stein shared that he had been out with his wife walking their dog when he had stroke-like symptoms.

Fortunately, he said his wife recognized that something was wrong and insisted he went to hospital.

After confirming Stein had a stroke, Doctors surgically removed a small blood clot.

Stein reported his gratitude and said he was feeling back to normal.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is grateful his wife knew the signs of a stroke
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is grateful his wife knew the signs of a stroke(WECT)

