N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has minor stroke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein posted on Twitter Tuesday that Doctors confirmed he’d had a minor stroke Monday night.

Stein shared that he had been out with his wife walking their dog when he had stroke-like symptoms.

Last night I had stroke-like symptoms after Anna and I walked our dog Jenny so I went to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that I had a minor stroke and performed a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot. — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) May 24, 2022

Fortunately, he said his wife recognized that something was wrong and insisted he went to hospital.

After confirming Stein had a stroke, Doctors surgically removed a small blood clot.

Stein reported his gratitude and said he was feeling back to normal.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is grateful his wife knew the signs of a stroke (WECT)

