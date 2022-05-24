Senior Connect
“It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump

Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Every driver out on the roads right now is paying a pretty penny for gas. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.37 and the national average is $4.59.

The pressure at the pump, however, extends from the road to the water. High prices on fuel for boats has caused captains to be more cautious of how much fuel they are using.

“I’ve never seen gas prices this high,” said Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach. “And from an operational standpoint with Sea Tow, it hurts, but we’re out here.”

Saporito, however, still expects a busy boating season along the waterways of the Cape Fear region.

“We’re going to see more boats staying in shore, but still doing all the normal activities that they like to do versus boats going further offshore,” Saporito said.

Sea Tow encourages boaters to be safe this Memorial Day weekend.

