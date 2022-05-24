Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and...
Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a cap free of charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

Latest News

Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead
Activities are planned at the pool locations throughout the holiday weekend
Two City of Wilmington pools to open Saturday
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need