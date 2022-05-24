Fort Fisher State Historic Site to hold living history program

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new earthwork projects, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site will hold a living history program aimed at revisiting the site in June of 1862.

Officials say the free event will highlight the history of the blockade runner Modern Greece and include cannon firings, a Confederate troop encampment, artillery and infantry demonstrations, guest speakers, and special guided tours.

Reenactors also will demonstrate routine activities like sick call, pay call, rationing, and weapons training.

Officials say that there may be a small charge for some tours.

The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but may run slightly longer.

“At noon, the Friends of Fort Fisher will kick off the capital campaign for the site’s planned earthworks,” a news release states. “All Fort Fisher programming is made possible with the support of the Friends of Fort Fisher, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing this national treasure.

“Located at 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd S, Kure Beach, N.C. 28449, Fort Fisher is part of the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR), the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina.”

Call the site at 910-251-7340 for more information.

