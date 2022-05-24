Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fort Fisher State Historic Site to hold living history program

In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new...
In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new earthwork projects, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site will hold a living history program aimed at revisiting the site in June of 1862.(Fort Fisher State Historic Site)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new earthwork projects, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site will hold a living history program aimed at revisiting the site in June of 1862.

Officials say the free event will highlight the history of the blockade runner Modern Greece and include cannon firings, a Confederate troop encampment, artillery and infantry demonstrations, guest speakers, and special guided tours.

Reenactors also will demonstrate routine activities like sick call, pay call, rationing, and weapons training.

Officials say that there may be a small charge for some tours.

The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but may run slightly longer.

“At noon, the Friends of Fort Fisher will kick off the capital campaign for the site’s planned earthworks,” a news release states. “All Fort Fisher programming is made possible with the support of the Friends of Fort Fisher, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing this national treasure.

“Located at 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd S, Kure Beach, N.C. 28449, Fort Fisher is part of the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR), the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina.”

Call the site at 910-251-7340 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

A $300,000 grant and a $300,000 loan will help Pender County buy an ambulance and related...
Local EMCs receive $900,000 in economic development grants
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has minor stroke
First sea turtle nest of the season seen at Sunset Beach
First sea turtle nest of the season seen at Sunset Beach
Fort Bragg to announce new proposed name
Fort Bragg to announce new proposed name