First Alert Forecast: humid and unsettled, big hurricane season outlook to drop Tuesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 23, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a warm, muggy Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 80s. As a front presses in from the north, scattered showers and storms will develop from an otherwise variably cloudy sky, especially between the midday and early evening hours. As usual in convective situations, not all neighborhoods will receive beneficial rain.

Your First Alert Forecast offers modest shower and storm chances of 20% and 10% Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before the aforementioned front makes a more authoritative pass through the Cape Fear Region later Friday. By then: rain odds will step up to a healthier 50%. Post-front: most of Memorial Day weekend looks to have low rain chances for now. Through the period: seasonable 80s are favored for daily high temperatures over more extreme 90s.

NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association - will release its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook Tuesday. It will likely reference a tilt toward a third La Nina in as many years in the Pacific; La Nina correlates well with near or above-average tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic. Of course, we in the Cape Fear Region plan and prepare for every Hurricane Season just the same: “It only takes one storm here to make a bad year.”

Catch seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to June with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

