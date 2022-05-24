Senior Connect
“Fire!” exhibition opens at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

"Fire Department Engine No 4 in Action, Wilmington, N.C." A painting from 1925 depicts several...
Steam engine, 1925(Cape Fear Museum of History and Science)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The newest exhibition at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, “Fire!”, showcases the history and science of fire. The exhibit opened on May 20 and will remain on view until November 26, 2023.

“The Cape Fear Museum team has spent two plus years researching and curating content, designing interactive components and constructing the exhibition. The final experience showcases the multi-faceted talents of our entire team, and we are proud to share it with the community,” said museum director Wayne LaBar in a release.

The exhibition focuses on three main topics: the science of fire, firefighting practices throughout history and fire safety. Peppered throughout the exhibit are interactive experiences such as a thermal imaging camera demonstration and a comparison of various water delivery methods. Children can also take part in an interactive maze and make a fire escape plan for a dollhouse.

Guests can also celebrate the exhibition’s opening at a reception on Thursday, May 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The reception is sponsored by the NC Association of Fire Chiefs and the Eastern NC Firefighters Association.

Per a museum release:

“Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is located at 814 Market Street and is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Standard admission prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors, students and military with valid ID; $5 for children 6-17; and free for children 5 and under and for museum members. New Hanover County residents’ free day is the first Sunday of each month. Cape Fear Museum is also a proud partner of Museums for All and offers free admission to SNAP benefit recipients when they present an EBT card. More information: www.capefearmuseum.com.”

