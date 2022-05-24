COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books to increase Spanish library in classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at International School at Gregory is hoping to expand the library in her classroom. Ms. Weimann, who teaches Spanish, is asking for Spanish books through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding.

“I want to give the opportunity to my students to have a variety of Spanish books in my classroom to read during the lessons and to take home,” Ms. Weimann says on her DonorsChoose page. “The books have been carefully selected taking into account my middle schoolers’ interests and level of Spanish. These books will help them expand their vocabulary, put vocabulary into context, get exposure to natural language and improve their language skills.”

Ms. Weimann needs $508 to fully fund her project. Once she us fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Weimann’s project, click here.

