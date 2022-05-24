Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books to increase Spanish library in classroom

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at International School at Gregory is hoping to expand the library in her classroom. Ms. Weimann, who teaches Spanish, is asking for Spanish books through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding.

“I want to give the opportunity to my students to have a variety of Spanish books in my classroom to read during the lessons and to take home,” Ms. Weimann says on her DonorsChoose page. “The books have been carefully selected taking into account my middle schoolers’ interests and level of Spanish. These books will help them expand their vocabulary, put vocabulary into context, get exposure to natural language and improve their language skills.”

Ms. Weimann needs $508 to fully fund her project. Once she us fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Weimann’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Dr. Richard Moore Jr.
Wilmington doctor testifies at Depp-Heard trial

Latest News

Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach
“It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump
First sea turtle nest of the season seen at Sunset Beach
First sea turtle nest of the season seen at Sunset Beach
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch found its first nest of the season
Sunset Beach Turtle Watch discovers first nest of the season
Tips for how you can boat safely.
National Safe Boating Week: How you can stay safe on the water