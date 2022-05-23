WPD searching for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a runaway juvenile report for Zymeer Garner.

Per the WPD, Garner is 13 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on the 400 block of Meares Street on Sunday, May 22 wearing a white shirt and black hoodie with blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.

