Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD searching for runaway juvenile

Runaway Juvenile report on May 22 for Zymeer Garner
Runaway Juvenile report on May 22 for Zymeer Garner(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a runaway juvenile report for Zymeer Garner.

Per the WPD, Garner is 13 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on the 400 block of Meares Street on Sunday, May 22 wearing a white shirt and black hoodie with blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Eight local fallen heroes were honored at Saturday's ceremony.
Eight fallen heroes honored in the 2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Reef Commemoration
Scott Fleming
Sunset Beach PD arrests car break-in suspect

Latest News

Linda Painter will soon begin her role as the Director of Planning and Development for the city.
City of Wilmington names new Director of Planning and Development
Lil Bit, missing for days, ended up at a famous authors house, miles away from home
Missing one-eyed cat found miles away at famous author’s home
Thursday's groundbreaking kickstarts the renovation and expansion of UNCW's William Madison...
UNCW breaks ground on Randall Library renovation and expansion
Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby