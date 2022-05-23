Woman, who left newborn in trash can, scheduled to appear in court today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who allegedly abandoned her newborn baby inside a trash can in Wilmington in 2020 is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Maryuri Macedo has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

In July 2020, a woman walking her dog along Fairview Drive heard the baby’s cries coming from the trash can and rescued the child before calling 911.

Police said the baby was healthy and doing well at the time.

