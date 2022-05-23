Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman, who left newborn in trash can, scheduled to appear in court today

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo makes a brief appearance in a New Hanover courtroom in July 2020.
Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo makes a brief appearance in a New Hanover courtroom in July 2020.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who allegedly abandoned her newborn baby inside a trash can in Wilmington in 2020 is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Maryuri Macedo has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

In July 2020, a woman walking her dog along Fairview Drive heard the baby’s cries coming from the trash can and rescued the child before calling 911.

‘He cried out to live:’ Woman credited for saving life of newborn found in trash bin

Police said the baby was healthy and doing well at the time.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Three new murals were unveiled at the pool on Sunday.
Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson
Eight local fallen heroes were honored at Saturday's ceremony.
Eight fallen heroes honored in the 2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Reef Commemoration

Latest News

Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend
Filming of the Starz crime drama ‘Hightown' to include a drive-by shooting
ALERT: Crews to film scene with drive-by shooting for “Hightown” on Monday
Runaway Juvenile report on May 22 for Zymeer Garner
WPD searching for runaway juvenile
Linda Painter will soon begin her role as the Director of Planning and Development for the city.
City of Wilmington names new Director of Planning and Development