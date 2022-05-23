Wilmington Police Department arrest woman for allegedly stabbing a man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD officers answered a dispatch to to the 100 block of Cinema Drive on Saturday, May 21 around 5:20 p.m. for an alleged stabbing.

58-year-old Nigora Umarkhodzhayeva was subsequently taken into custody and is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The male victim was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.

Umarkhodzhayeva is now in the NHCSO Detention Center and is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

