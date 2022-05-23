Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police Department arrest woman for allegedly stabbing a man

58-year-old Nigora Umarkhodzhayeva was subsequently taken into custody and is now charged with...
58-year-old Nigora Umarkhodzhayeva was subsequently taken into custody and is now charged with ADWIKISI.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD officers answered a dispatch to to the 100 block of Cinema Drive on Saturday, May 21 around 5:20 p.m. for an alleged stabbing.

58-year-old Nigora Umarkhodzhayeva was subsequently taken into custody and is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The male victim was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.

Umarkhodzhayeva is now in the NHCSO Detention Center and is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft (File Photo)
Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle is taken to hospital
Monday morning, eight families boarded a charter boat in Carolina Beach to see their loved ones...
Remains of fallen veterans added to artificial reef off Carolina Beach coast
Dr. Richard Moore Jr.
Wilmington doctor testifies at Depp-Heard trial
RagnarLocker ransomware note
Ransomware law prevents N.C. government agencies from paying hackers