Wilmington doctor testifies at Depp-Heard trial

Dr. Richard Moore Jr.
Dr. Richard Moore Jr.(Emerge Ortho)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (WECT) - A Wilmington doctor testified during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial on Monday that he refuted Depp’s account of how he severed his finger, according to multiple media reports.

Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon with Emerge Ortho, testified for Heard’s defense.

According to NBC News, Moore said he reviewed photos and medical records as well as Depp’s testimony on how the tip of the actor’s finger was cut off.

Depp testified earlier in the trial that Heard severed the fingertip when she threw two vodka bottles at him in 2015.

Moore testified that the description offered by Depp would have caused more injury to his fingernail and the surrounding tissue.

“Well, the medical data is inconclusive,” Moore said. “It’s not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern. ... The description was the hand being flat on the bar and the bottle crushing the finger from the top. But looking at the images, there’s really no significant injury to the dorsal of the finger and created the type of injury ... we would anticipate both injury to the fingernail and other parts of the finger.”

Moore testified that the injury looks more consistent with the finger being squeezed between two hard, opposing surfaces.

Moore also said that doctors who cared for Depp in 2015 did not write in their records about the presence of glass shards at the site of the injury.

“This wound doesn’t really appear to be a sharp glass laceration,” Moore said.

You can find NBC News’ live updates from the trial here.

