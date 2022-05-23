Silver Alert released for man last seen in Wilmington
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a Silver Alert for Blake Arlen Krause. Officials believe he may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Per the NHCSO, Krause is 58 years old, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and medium length balding hair. He was last seen on Thursday, May 23 near 4605 Riplee Drive wearing a striped button down shirt with a black shirt and dark pants.
His car is a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with a North Carolina license plate.
If you have information, you can contact the NHCSO Detective A. Springer at 910-798-4162.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.