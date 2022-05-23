Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Silver Alert released for man last seen in Wilmington

A smiling middle-aged man stands in the sun. He wears a white polo shirt and has short wavy...
A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a Silver Alert for Blake Arlen Krause. Officials believe he may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Per the NHCSO, Krause is 58 years old, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and medium length balding hair. He was last seen on Thursday, May 23 near 4605 Riplee Drive wearing a striped button down shirt with a black shirt and dark pants.

His car is a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with a North Carolina license plate.

If you have information, you can contact the NHCSO Detective A. Springer at 910-798-4162.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is...
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with dementia
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Eight local fallen heroes were honored at Saturday's ceremony.
Eight fallen heroes honored in the 2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Reef Commemoration
Scott Fleming
Sunset Beach PD arrests car break-in suspect

Latest News

Three new murals were unveiled at the pool on Sunday.
Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson
Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is...
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with dementia
Eight local fallen heroes were honored at Saturday's ceremony.
Eight fallen heroes honored in the 2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Reef Commemoration
A student brought a gun to Ranson Middle School on May 19.
‘There shouldn’t be guns in schools:’ NC Safer Schools Task Force discusses gun violence education, prevention