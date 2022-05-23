Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Real-time flood risks can be detected with advanced flood-warning system

Using the system, the NCDOT will be able to analyze, map, and communicate any flood risks to...
Using the system, the NCDOT will be able to analyze, map, and communicate any flood risks to roads, bridges, and culverts in real-time(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has developed a new early flood-warning system for state-maintained roads.

One part of the system covers close to 3,000 miles of state-maintained roads mostly east of I-95 and allows the NCDOT to monitor flood conditions for 15,000 bridges and culverts statewide. The new advanced flood-warning system operates using a network of 400 river and stream gauges.

Using the system, the NCDOT will be able to analyze, map, and communicate any flood risks to roads, bridges, and culverts in real-time.

The information tracked will help DOT maintenance staff coordinate a response to flooded roads and culverts and will speed transmission of information to emergency management officials. In turn, the public will be alerted to weather-related road closures in a timely manner through the NCDOT’s DriveNC.gov website.

“This state-of-the-art warning system our department has created will help us be better prepared for the next major storm,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Even though we’ve had some quiet hurricane seasons recently, we cannot let our guard down.”

Hurricane Florence was the last major storm to impact the state’s road network in 2018.

MAP: Keep up with road closures here

After Hurricane Florence, the N.C. state legislature gave a $2 million grant to the NCDOT to develop software and install more flood gauges. The NCDOT has also partnered with UNC Chapel Hill’s Renaissance Computing Institute and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Coastal Resilience Center of Excellence to receive forecast modeling data to determine how storm surge affects the state’s coastal road network.

Researchers at N.C. State University and the National Hurricane Center are predicting an above-average hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.

Click here to learn how the flood gauges work.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Three new murals were unveiled at the pool on Sunday.
Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

Eric Credle will be the New Hanover County CFO.
Eric Credle named new NHC Chief Financial Officer
Seatbelt (File photo)
NC law enforcement patrolling for seatbelt violations during “Click it or Ticket” campaign
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend