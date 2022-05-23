Real-time flood risks can be detected with advanced flood-warning system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has developed a new early flood-warning system for state-maintained roads.

One part of the system covers close to 3,000 miles of state-maintained roads mostly east of I-95 and allows the NCDOT to monitor flood conditions for 15,000 bridges and culverts statewide. The new advanced flood-warning system operates using a network of 400 river and stream gauges.

Using the system, the NCDOT will be able to analyze, map, and communicate any flood risks to roads, bridges, and culverts in real-time.

The information tracked will help DOT maintenance staff coordinate a response to flooded roads and culverts and will speed transmission of information to emergency management officials. In turn, the public will be alerted to weather-related road closures in a timely manner through the NCDOT’s DriveNC.gov website.

“This state-of-the-art warning system our department has created will help us be better prepared for the next major storm,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Even though we’ve had some quiet hurricane seasons recently, we cannot let our guard down.”

Hurricane Florence was the last major storm to impact the state’s road network in 2018.

After Hurricane Florence, the N.C. state legislature gave a $2 million grant to the NCDOT to develop software and install more flood gauges. The NCDOT has also partnered with UNC Chapel Hill’s Renaissance Computing Institute and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Coastal Resilience Center of Excellence to receive forecast modeling data to determine how storm surge affects the state’s coastal road network.

Researchers at N.C. State University and the National Hurricane Center are predicting an above-average hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.

Click here to learn how the flood gauges work.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.