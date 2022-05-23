Pedestrian hit by vehicle is taken to hospital
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident involving the 21-year-old pedestrian took place on the 4400 block of Randall Parkway and South Kerr Avenue just after 3.30 p.m.
Candy Palmer, a 56-year-old woman was cited for Failure to See Before Turning.
According to Wilmington Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.