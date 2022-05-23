A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

A new luxury condo-style suite hotel will open on Topsail Island on May 27th. Saltwater Suites will feature 80 beds, and 24 condo-style guest units on the 20,000-square-foot property.

The hotel has plans to ad 24 more units, a pool, and an events space by 2024.

The coastal space was developed by entrepreneur, Richard Stroupe.

“We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 15 months of construction,” said Richard Stroupe, developer of Saltwater Suites. “The Topsail Island community has been nothing but supportive. We’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce Saltwater Suites to them.”

The hotel offers many amenities in room like full kitchens and even washer and dryers. Rooms with ocean views embody a coastal aestetic and the property hopes to deliver a great guest experience.

The construction project was led by Brandon Williams and Jacksonville, N.C.-based Breakpoint Construction. Wilmington, N.C.-based Port City Design Group was responsible for the interior design. Kristin Kelly Freeman of Wilmington, N.C.-based BlueStar Real Estate will lead operations at Saltwater Suites.

“From the ground up, Saltwater was engineered to redefine Topsail Island hospitality and to deliver an unparalleled guest experience,” said Stroupe. “We hope to raise the bar for the ultimate Topsail Island resort-style experience while promoting the Wilmington coastal area’s unique history, charm, and amenities.”

For more information head to saltwatertopsail.com

