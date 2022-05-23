New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who runs a dog walking and boarding business is facing animal cruelty charges, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two counts of felony cruelty to animals.

“Rodriguez had taken in two German Shepherds, Nala and Jager, for boarding utilizing Rover.com,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. “After five days of being boarded with Rodriguez, she stated she woke up and found Nala deceased. Later that day Rodriguez’s stated that Jager was acting lethargic, so she took him to the emergency vet, where Jager passed away.

“NHSO Animal Services Unit requested necropsies be performed on both dogs.”

The sheriff’s office says the two dogs died due to extreme dehydration and starvation.

“NHSO Animal Services Unit Deputies responded to 176 Beawood Rd. to execute a search warrant,” the news release states. “Rodriguez’s residence was extremely filthy, over 85 degrees with no fans, and smelled of urine. There were multiple dogs in crates that were too small and none of the dogs had water or food.

“A total of 16 animals were seized from her residence and she was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty.”

Rodriguez was booked under a $2,100 secure bond.

The sheriff’s office says that this is an ongoing investigation.

Nala and Jager (NHCSO)

