NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A collision report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol details some of the events that may have contributed to an accident in a Wilmington Chick-fil-A parking lot. Many people found out about the crash through social media, after a video taken by another customer in the drive-thru was posted on Facebook and TikTok.

On May 9, a woman was at the front of the Chick-fil-A drive-thru line at Monkey Junction, when she got out of the driver’s side of her car. The car was still in gear and kept moving. The driver chased after it, and managed to get back inside just as the car was going over the side of the Chick-fil-A retaining wall near South College Road. The white Hyundai crashed into the ditch below, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The driver’s mother initially told WECT that she got out of the car to get condiments off of a tray, and accidentally knocked her car into gear when she was putting a drink in the cup holder. But the Highway Patrol report indicates another motive.

“Driver of vehicle one operated the vehicle in a careless and reckless manner due to drug impairment. Driver of vehicle one during an argument with employees exited the vehicle to confront the employees,” the report reads.

The driver’s mother insisted she was not impaired, and said she will fight a Driving While Impaired charge in court.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

