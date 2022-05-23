Senior Connect
NC law enforcement patrolling for seatbelt violations during “Click it or Ticket” campaign

Seatbelt (File photo)
Seatbelt (File photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement across North Carolina will be paying extra attention to enforce seatbelt violations during the “Click it or Ticket” campaign from May 23 to June 5. A seatbelt violation fine is $266 for passengers under 16 and up to $180 for most other passengers.

“North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained and violations are punishable by fines of up to $180. Children younger than 8 years and under 80 pounds must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat or booster seat. If a passenger under 16 is not properly restrained, the driver faces a $266 fine,” writes the NCDOT in a release.

Last year, 555 North Carolinians without seatbelts died in crashes, and around half of the people who died in vehicle crashes in 2020 were not wearing seatbelts. You can learn more on the Click it or Ticket website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

