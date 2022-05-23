Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
The base police force is investigating.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Three new murals were unveiled at the pool on Sunday.
Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe