First Alert Forecast: humid and unsettled

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 22, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features decent rain chances as a sluggish spring cold front presses into the Cape Fear Region: 40% Monday, 50% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, and 50% Friday. While no one day is pegged as a First Alert Action Day at this time, you should remain aware - with your WECT Weather App - of the potential for showers and perhaps a locally heavy storm. Amid the ongoing drought and after the recent heat wave, most thirsty gardens should benefit from this pattern.

Between the front itself, and any rainclouds attendant to it, temperatures will operate on a cooler baseline this week.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to June with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

