Eric Credle named new NHC Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eric Credle will begin his work as the New Hanover County Chief Financial Officer on June 14 following the promotion of Lisa Wurtzbacher to assistant county manager.

Per the county, “Credle will be part of the county’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee the county’s Finance Department and its functions, including developing the county’s budget, preparation of the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR), purchasing, collections, debt management, and payroll.”

Credle grew up in Wilmington and returns after 24 years as the CFO of First Bank in Southern Pines.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to return to a place I love and serve the community that helped shape me,” Credle said in a release.

