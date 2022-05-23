Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eric Credle named new NHC Chief Financial Officer

Eric Credle will be the New Hanover County CFO.
Eric Credle will be the New Hanover County CFO.(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eric Credle will begin his work as the New Hanover County Chief Financial Officer on June 14 following the promotion of Lisa Wurtzbacher to assistant county manager.

Per the county, “Credle will be part of the county’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee the county’s Finance Department and its functions, including developing the county’s budget, preparation of the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR), purchasing, collections, debt management, and payroll.”

Credle grew up in Wilmington and returns after 24 years as the CFO of First Bank in Southern Pines.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to return to a place I love and serve the community that helped shape me,” Credle said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been released for Blake Arlen Krause, last seen in Wilmington
Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with cognitive impairment
An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Three new murals were unveiled at the pool on Sunday.
Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend

Latest News

Seatbelt (File photo)
NC law enforcement patrolling for seatbelt violations during “Click it or Ticket” campaign
Using the system, the NCDOT will be able to analyze, map, and communicate any flood risks to...
Real-time flood risks can be detected with advanced flood-warning system
Maryuri Macedo was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse -...
Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can
Saltwater Suites is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality...
A new luxury hotel will open in Topsail Island, Memorial Day Weekend